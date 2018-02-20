BOE hears safety suggestions from parent

The county school board heard comments from parent Jesse Artist last week about her concerns over an incident earlier this month at the high school where a student carried a loaded gun in his backpack.
She also praised the school system, Danielsville police department and the sheriff’s office for the excellent job they did to protect the students, but she said she believed that more needed to be done in the future to prevent such an incident from happening again. She suggested metal detectors, clear backpacks for students and four more school resource officers be added to the high school’s safety plan. She said she understood that if someone wanted to do something they would find a way to do it, but she said it should not be made easy for them.
She also suggested that handheld metal detector wands could be used by volunteers and others in the mornings when students are entering through multiple doors.
Artist said she would like to see a meeting set up between parents, the school board, administrators, Danielsville police and the sheriff’s office to discuss these ideas and others.
BOE chairman Robert Hooper thanked her for her comments and assured her that the safety of the children was of the utmost concern to the board.
In a related matter, high school principal George Bullock and assistant principals David Coberly and Matt Berryman conducted a “Teachable Moment” about the camera surveillance system at the high school.
Bullock and Coberly explained that there are 96 cameras currently in place in and around the high school, CTAE and the ag department.
Coberly explained that they use the camera system five to 10 times per week to investigate incidents in and around the school, such as fights, items being stolen, wandering students and even car break-ins or damage. Coberly said the cameras allow them to review an actual tape of the incidents in order to more fairly judge what happened during an incident. There are no cameras in restrooms or in classrooms.
To illustrate their use of cameras, they showed a tape shot with the system the previous afternoon, showing a person dressed in a dinosaur costume taking money from a cash register and then moving the hallways of the school as Coberly followed him on foot. Berryman showed how they used the camera system to track the “thief” as he moved from floor to floor in the main building, then into other parts of the school and then outside. Bullock said the cameras had proved an invaluable tool to prove or disprove incidents at the school.
In other business, assistant superintendent Michael Williams told the board that the school calendar committee has met twice and submitted two tentative calendars for the 2018-2019 school year. Williams said the calendars are on the school system’s website and at each school. Parents will have the opportunity to vote which calendar they like the best at parent conferences on Thursday and Friday of this week.
Williams also said GA Milestones testing will begin April 16 with ELA and math tests for fifth and eighth graders.
Eighth grade tours of the high school were conducted over the past two weeks with student tour guides, who Williams said did a great job. Administrators are exploring the possibility of offering a sequence of Athens Tech dual enrollment ag classes taught by a high school ag teacher next year.
Elementary counselors will begin delivering the new “Speak Up, Stay Safe” curriculum to kindergarten, second and fourth grades this month, Williams said, adding that parents have been allowed to opt their children out of the program, if they prefer. This program replaces the “Good Touch, Bad Touch” curriculum previously taught. It is the primary prevention curriculum aimed at stopping and preventing child abuse and neglect, Williams said.
The school system has received a $215,514 technology grant for Round 5 of the Connections for Classrooms GOSA grant. The grant was written by Amy Denman and the funds are designated for a new firewall and filter solution that will give the school system the capacity to increase bandwidth to support instruction.
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations.
Danielsville – They approved a two-day leave without pay for school nurse Donna Perry.
Hull-Sanford – They approved additional duties for Jenna Hill and Russell Cash as CampRAIDERS teacher assistants.
Ila – Extended day duties were approved for Teresia Seagraves and Melissa Kirk for “Innovative Initiatives.”
MCHS – Medical FMLA was granted for assistant principal Julie Shadburn from Feb. 6 – 21. They also approved family FMLA for technology specialist Elizabeth Lampe.
Transportation – They approved additional duties for bus driver Michael Hoopaugh as a call-in sub and trip driver. They also approved a change in duties for bus driver Rebecca Fields, from call-in sub to fulltime driver.
School nutrition – They accepted the resignation of HSES food assistant Mary Thomas.
System – They approved Medical FMLA for HVAC and electric supervisor Jeff Chitwood. They also approved the retirement of human resource specialist Maureen Berryman, effective June 1.
