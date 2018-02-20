Construction of the roundabout full speed ahead

Construction of the roundabout in Danielsville at the red light is now apparently “full speed ahead.”
Mayor Todd Higdon said Monday night at the city’s business meeting that the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to move straight ahead with construction instead of waiting to grade and pave the area until school is out in May, as originally planned.
He said most of the work moving utilities is done, and after a period of lag time while contractors waited for Windstream to catch up, contractors are moving forward (as weather permits). He said the red light should come down in the next four to five weeks and the construction of a temporary gravel or pavement outer perimeter should be completed for traffic flow while the permanent roundabout is constructed.
Higdon said the city had voiced its concerns with the ongoing project at a DOT meeting last week, specifically, the large open holes around the intersection. He said the city also asked for wider entrances to the laundromat and barbeque restaurant at the intersection. He stressed that this is not a city project, but a DOT project.
In another matter, the council voted to approve the transfer of Rite Aid’s alcohol license to Walgreens, which has purchased the Rite Aid stores. The transfer was approved on a contingency since Walgreens has until March 1 to get complete its new health and safety inspection for a city business license.
The store will continue to operate under the Rite Aid and will retain the same management and employees.
In other business, the council heard that the water department completed 88 work orders in January, in addition to going to each water meter box to clean, paint and correctly label each of them with their corresponding house number. Higdon acknowledged that this is a time-consuming effort but said it believes it is worthwhile as it will prevent meter reading mix ups. He said there had been a few incidents of those recently.
Higdon also reported that Paladin Wireless has begun installing their wireless hardware on the city’s two water towers.
“We are hoping this will be a big win (in wireless broadband) not only for the city but for the surrounding area,” Higdon said. He also said he has encouraged the company to speak with cities and the county board of commissioners about extending their services in the county.
Police chief Brenan Baird reported that his department answered 61 calls for service in January and 80 self-initiated public contacts (traffic stops, suspicious activity and ordinance violations). This resulted in citations and summons to municipal court, along with 41 warnings.
Mayor Higdon and the council also discussed the staff’s training goals and policies, specifically that the council requires a form that must be filled out to be reviewed by the council before training, vacation or other planned absences from the job.
