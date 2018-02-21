School threats found to be ‘not credible’

Reports of a student threatening a “shooting” at Banks County High School have been found not to be credible by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
“We have worked through the night to investigate alleged threats at the schools,” Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed stated. “We traced every lead we received and did not uncover any credible threats. However, there were some juvenile issues discovered that we will turn over to the district attorney's office and school officials to review. As always, we will remain vigilant in the protection of our most valuable assets. Thank you to all that helped in this case.”
The investigation came after parents forwarded a Facebook post to the sheriff’s office involving a text message from a high school student to a parent.
Banks County school leaders have also investigated the rumors of a shooting and taken action.
“The Banks County School System administration is aware of the recent Facebook posts indicating a possible shooting or some type of planned attack at Banks County High School,” superintendent Stan Davis states. “System administration is continuing to work with the Banks County Sherriff’s Office to investigate the situation. At this point, no credible threat has been determined. In light of the recent tragedy in Florida and to ensure the safety of our schools, we have increased the police presence in our school district.”
School personnel have worked with GEMA and the sheriff’s office to update the safety plans and first response team.
“Staff members are trained in CPR and first aid, and all school system personnel are versed in our lock-down procedures,” Davis said. “We will continue to be vigilant and take all threats seriously as we work with the proper authorities to ensure the safety of our students and employees.”
