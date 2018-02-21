Auburn council approves three professional services agreements

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, February 21. 2018
At the meeting on February 15, the Auburn City Council approved three agreements for services to be provided to the city.
The council unanimously approved the following:
•an agreement with Commercial Brokerage and Development LLC, Chitra Subbarayan, to provide marketing and economic development advisory services for 12 months at a total of $24,000, due in 12 installments of $2,000 each payable every 30 days. City administrator Alex Mitchem said this was a professional line item in the city budget.
•an agreement with Cheryl Cruce to provide consultant services related to accounting, personnel and payroll advisory for three months at a rate of $25 per hour not to exceed 40 hours a week to be paid bi-weekly. This is also included in the city budget.
•an agreement with now-former city administrator Ron Griffith, who retired last week, to provide consultant services related to certain daily operations, contract negotiations and financial resources advisory services for four months at a total of $1,600 per month.
For more on the council meeting, see the Feb. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
