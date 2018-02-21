Charles Freeman (02-19-18)

JEFFERSON - Jack Charles Freeman, 88, made is his way home to Jesus on February 19, 2018.
Charles left this world surrounded by loved ones, knowing he had accomplished everything he wanted in life. This determined man would tell you that he raised his family to be happy and successful, that he had a good career and that was all anyone could ask for. With any worry he had, he knew that “this, too, shall pass.” He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved deeply and work diligently.
Charles was the son of Clifford and Sadie Sims Freemen and grew up in Barrow and Banks counties. After graduating high school from Davis Academy in 1946, Charles left life as a sharecropper’s son to serve his country. Patriotism and service were not mere words to Freeman, but devoted actions. He faithfully served in our nation’s armed forces for 41 years, both through active duty and through the United States Navy Reserve. One of Charles’ proudest achievements was his promotion to Master Chief Petty Officer while serving under President Ronald W. Reagan. Charles also served our country as a leader in the United States Postal Service, serving 42 years and retiring as the US Post Master for Jefferson, Ga. Charles’ love of God and dedication to his community led him to join the Jefferson Masonic Lodge as well as earn the position of Commander of the American Legion Post 56 for over 20 years. Charles was a long-time member of Galilee Christian Church.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years and mother to his children, Lanelle Lyle Freeman; his parents; sister, Sadie Lanier, Athens; brother, Paul Freeman, Athens; brother, Roy Freeman, Braselton; sister, Eunice Segars, Athens; sister, Lucy Korten, Edmonds, Wash.
Charles leaves behind his loving wife, Betty M. Freeman, Nicholson; his daughter, Karen Patrick and her husband Don, Winder; his daughter, Cindy Taylor and her husband Bobby, Warner Robins; his son, Kenneth Freeman and his wife Peggy, Canton; his daughter, Cheryl Dunn and her husband Jim, Hiram; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson, Ga. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 23, at Galilee Christian Church located at 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Ga., with Ministers Nick Vipperman and Tom Plank officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Gregory and Kevin Mitchell, Jonathan Moore, Dane Kanazawa, Jimmy Allen, Justin Bailey, Adam Maynard, Kevin and Matthew Grey and Jeremy Dinsmore.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at http://www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com/notices/MrJCharles-Freeman
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
