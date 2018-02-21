Josh Pirkle developers haven’t applied in county

Developers of a controversial warehouse project on Josh Pirkle Road haven’t filed an application with Jackson County after their plans were rejected in Braselton.
Jackson County Planning Director Gina Roy said developers have “not yet” reached out to the county planning department to pursue the multi-million square foot warehouse project inside the county.
The Braselton Town Council recently denied Adair/Ackerman’s request to annex and rezone 390 acres on Josh Pirkle Road with plans to construct 2.8 million square feet between four warehouses. Mayor Bill Orr said the annexation — which was unanimously denied — was “impossible to support” given the potential impacts on local residents.
See the full story in the Feb. 21 issue of The Braselton News.
