Qualifying for a slew of elections will open March 5th through March 9th. A number of local, state and national races will be on the May 22nd ballot.
For the Braselton area, which covers four counties, the election picture is complex.
All Braselton area ballots — regardless of county — will have the various state-level partisan races, including those for Governor, Lt. Gov., Attorney General, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Insurance, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Labor, and two Public Service Commission seats. The ballot will also have state representative and senate races.
See the full details in the Feb. 21 issue of The Braselton News.
Qualifying to open March 5-9
