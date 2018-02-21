Braselton getting ‘very close’ to Hwy. 211 widening

A project to widen Hwy. 211 in Braselton is closer to becoming reality.
The Braselton Town Council got an update on the project at a planning meeting Feb. 9.
Town manager Jennifer Scott said Braselton could start the project in Fiscal Year 2019. The first phase includes widening from Interstate-85 to Par 3 and an interim widening from Ace Hardware down to Friendship Road.
“In year two, we would go back and do a permanent widening (a four lane) from Ace to Friendship (Road),” said Scott.
The town, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation, will also complete work on the bridge along that route.
Scott is now working on the design team with the state. The project was pending approval by the GDOT commissioner.
“We’re very close,” said Scott.
See the full story in the Feb. 21 issue of The Braselton News.
