Public hearings are coming up for a massive development behind Publix on Hwy. 211.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider a master plan amendment for the 229-acre lot on Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second public hearing on Thursday, March 8, at 4 p.m. with a possible vote at its Monday, March 12, meeting.
HECE, LLC, is requesting an amendment to its planned unit development to allow a large residential component. HECE and Halvorsen Development Company plan 457 single family homes on 183 acres of the property, along with 193,000 square feet of retail/hotel building space and five additional commercial outparcels, according to the public hearing agenda.
The development was initially proposed as a large-scale retail/commercial development.
“The Braselton market cannot support the currently zones scale of a massive commercial/retail development,” according to the application. “As such, the applicant requests approval of this PUD modification to allow a true mixed-use community development to include retail and commercial opportunities as well as residential uses.
Kolter Homes is the anticipated residential developer.
Also set for a public hearing is a conditional use request for two acres on Hwy. 211 near Hwy. 347. Riverstone Braselton, LLC, is planning a 10,000 sq. ft. retail building and is requesting the conditional use for a drive-thru for a “national coffee brand.”
Hearings near for Halvorsen development off Hwy. 211
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry