Commerce accepts former B&G club property

Commerce now owns the former Boys & Girls Club property. But plans for it remain unknown.
The Commerce City Council accepted the 2.85 acres from the board of education Monday night.
No discussion was held about the property.
The former facility has deteriorated over time and would require significant renovations to a building on the property and, perhaps, the former basketball court.
City council has discussed multiple, potential uses, but nothing has been decided about the property.
City Manager James Wascher suggested at a recent council retreat in Atlanta that the basketball court might be moved to a tennis court in Veterans Park. Baskets and markings would have to be installed.
If that were done, the property could be reconfigured for practice fields for youth sports. Soccer, softball, baseball and football have all been mentioned.
Wascher and council members also discussed having a pavilion where the building is now. The frame for the building probably could be used and bathrooms could be renovated.
Several suggestions were mentioned at a community meeting in early January – from renovating the building and using it for community meetings, to a new gym, to repaving the basketball court.
Several community groups contributed donations and time getting the building constructed.
The council also accepted a donation of about .9 of an acre at the corner of Quillian and Homer streets. It includes a building. Booth Investments made the donation.
See more in the Feb. 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
