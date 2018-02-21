School safety is again at the forefront for many following yet another deadly school shooting.
On Feb. 14, a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That tragedy has not only led to national discussions about how to prevent similar future incidents, but it’s also again opened the discussion about school safety among local school system leaders, law enforcement officials and citizens.
Many school leaders attempted to reassure concerned parents and students that local school systems have safety measures in place.
“I want to reassure our community that Commerce City Schools makes safety a top priority,” Commerce City School System superintendent Joy Tolbert wrote in an announcement. “Our school personnel are all aware of our lockdown levels and protocol for each level. There are classroom posters outlining the specific steps that will be taken during each lockdown level."
She added the district tries to be “as proactive as possible.” Commerce school leaders planned drills on Feb. 16 to “practice lockdown procedures.”
Jefferson High School leaders asked the Jefferson Police Department to go over safety tips with students during lunch last week. The school had planned to host the program at a later time, but moved up the timeline in response to the Florida shooting.
Commerce, Jefferson and the Jackson County School System have all increased focus on safety in recent years. Many have upgraded surveillance cameras, improved communication capabilities with law enforcement and restricted entry into school buildings.
See the full story in the Feb. 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Schools, police focus on safety after Fla. shooting
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry