Elections qualifying to open March 5-9

Qualifying for the May 22 primary elections will be open March 5-9 in Jackson County. The qualifying locations are determined by the county’s two political party organizations.
Voter registration for the election is April 24 and advance voting will begin April 30 and run through May 18.
Saturday voting will be available on May 12 at the county elections center in Jefferson.
Two satellite sites for early voting will open from May 14-18 at the Braselton Police and Municipal Building and at Commerce Parks and Recreation.
RACES ON TAP
A slew of races will be on the ballot this year, including federal, state and local races.
At the federal level, Jackson County voters will vote in the 9th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Republican Rep. Doug Collins.
In state races, voters will be deciding on a new Governor, Lt. Gov. and other state officials. That will include for State Representative District 31 currently held by Rep. Tommy Benton and State Senate District 46 currently held by Sen. Frank Ginn.
At the county level, voters will be deciding on Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3 currently held by Ralph Richardson Jr. and BOC District 4 currently held by Marty Seagraves.
County voters will also be deciding on Jackson County Board of Education Post 2, currently held by Tim Brooks; BOE Post 3 currently held by Celinda Wilson; and BOE Post 5 currently held by Steve Bryant.
A number of county fire district posts are also on the ballot this year. Those races will qualify in March, but not be voted on until November’s General Election.
