After winning just four games all of last season, Apalachee’s baseball has already notched three wins in a little over a week to start the 2018 campaign.
The Wildcats routed Johnson High School of Gainesville 15-0 in a run rule-shortened, non-region home game Tuesday, a victory that followed an 11-1 drubbing of Berkmar at home Friday in five innings.
Against Berkmar, Apalachee (3-1) scored six runs in the bottom of the second, mostly on the strength of small ball. With one out, Jake Hopkins and Joey Salvaggio hit back-to-back singles, Alecsi Lopez was walked to load the bases, and DJ Smith was hit by a pitch to bring the first run home. Salvaggio then scored on a passed ball, and Alex Cook’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0. The big blow came when Nate Hodnett ripped a bases-clearing double to make it 6-0. Hodnett added an RBI single in the bottom of the third that capped a three-run frame.
Jarrett Wallace went the distance on the mound for the Wildcats, giving up just the one run on four hits in five innings of work. He struggled at times with control, walking six batters, but finished with 10 strikeouts.
Apalachee was scheduled to host Duluth at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and will resume action Saturday with a pair of games at Hebron Christian in Dacula. The Wildcats will take on Hebron and Shiloh, beginning at 1 p.m.
Baseball: Wildcats off to 3-1 start
