Basketball: Lady Knights fall at Westminster in first round of playoffs

The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball team’s season came to an end Tuesday night as the Lady Knights lost 50-15 at Westminster School of Augusta in the first round of the GISA Class AAA playoffs.
Westminster, the No. 1 seed from Region 4, will host Frederica Academy, the No. 3 seed from Region 2, Friday in the state quarterfinals. Frederica upended Region 3 No. 2 seed Brookwood 42-28 Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights, who were the No. 4 seed from Region 1, finished the season 10-18. After winning its first game of the Region 1 tournament against Atlanta Girls School last week to clinch a state playoff berth, BCA fell 55-20 to Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg in the semifinals Thursday and then dropped a close 36-30 battle with the Heritage School of Newnan in the consolation game Friday. The Lady Knights will say goodbye to a pair of seniors — guard Catherine Doolittle and reserve player Josie Gray.
