Track and Field: WBHS girls, boys win opening dual meets against Clarke Central

The Winder-Barrow High School girls and boys track and field teams got their seasons off to a strong start with home wins over Clarke Central in a dual meet Feb. 15.
The Lady Bulldoggs won 83-53 while the Winder-Barrow boys won 85-53.
In the girls meet, Brianna Hood won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.13 seconds, and Imani Martin won the 400-meter dash (1:08.03).
Gabby Sterling won the 100-meter hurdles (19.4 seconds), and Rachel Morgan won the 300-meter hurdles (56.77 seconds). The 4x100-meter relay team of Michaela Carter, Keonna Hamler, Teonna Hamler and Hood won, while Carter won the long jump (14 feet, 6 inches), Sterling won the triple jump (29 feet, 2 inches), and Breanna McNamara won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches). Arlena Crosdale picked up wins in the shot put (32 feet, 8 inches) and discus (78 feet, 5 inches).
In the boys meet, Brandon Bogany won in the 100-meter dash (11.51), while Djangmah Narhmartey won in the 400-meter dash (54.84), 800-meter run (2:21.19) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
Jackson Canup picked up wins in both the 110-meter hurdles (20.68) and 300-meter hurdles (49.83).
Brian Dudley won the pole vault (11 feet), Jaidon Turner won the long jump (20 feet, 10.5 inches), and Logan Cash won both the shot put (49 feet, 7 inches) and discus (152 feet, 3 inches).
Winder-Barrow’s teams will be back in action Saturday morning at the Parkview Invitational.
