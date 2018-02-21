The Jefferson boys’ soccer team picked up a shutout win Friday and answered some questions in the process.
Luis Mendoza scored two goals with an assist while three other Dragons found the back of the net in the Dragons’ 5-0 win over visiting North Hall Friday as they improved to 3-1.
“Overall, we are off to a good start,” coach Casey Colquitt said. “However, our maturity has been in question. The captains and senior leadership addressed the team (last) Monday before the win at Lumpkin County (last) Tuesday. Everyone has given the seniors the respect they deserve, and we’re playing better soccer.”
Jefferson hosts Athens Academy Friday at 7 p.m. and Elbert County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to Mendoza’s two scores, Hunter Beatty, Cam Smith and Brandon Hudson all added one goal each in Friday’s win, while goal keeper Javy Flores recorded a shutout and five saves. Dylan Paulus, Hayden Kilgord and Will Burdick each recorded an assist.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons improve to 3-1 with shutout of North Hall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry