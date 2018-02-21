BASEBALL: Eagles move to 2-1 with victory over Banks

The East Jackson baseball team is now above the .500 mark, improving to 2-1 with an 8-4 win at Banks County Tuesday.
Sophomore Halton Hardy went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs while also throwing 6 2/3 innings and striking out 13 as the Eagles won their second straight game. Hardy allowed four hits and four runs (three earned) while walking just one.
Ethan Daniel went 2-for-3, while Zach Howington was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the six, East Jackson plated four runs to take a lead it would not relinquish.
The Eagles return to action today against Johnson at 5:55 p.m. East Jackson will play both Discovery (1 p.m.) and Berkmar (3:30 p.m.) Saturday at Discovery High School. The Eagles will then travel to Stephens County Monday for a 6 p.m. game.
Old Website

