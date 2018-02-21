GIRLS' SOCCER: Fowler’s four goals lead to JCCHS rout of Gainesville

Wednesday, February 21. 2018
Lindsey Fowler found the back of the net four times Tuesday in the Jackson County girls’ soccer team’s 7-1 thrashing of non-region foe Gainesville.
"She has great composure around the goal," coach Matt Maier said. "For a freshman, she is a very good finisher. Her teammates did a really nice job of placing passes where Lindsey could use her finishing skills."
Serenity Castillo, McKinna Gilstrap and Montgomery Garland added a goal each as the Panthers moved to 3-1 on the year.
"Overall, the girls played well," Maier said. "Our defense shut down their offense. The girls are getting closer to figuring it out, but we have yet to put together a complete game."
Jackson County returns to region action Friday at Monroe Area at 5:30 p.m. before hosting rival East Jackson Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.




