Noah Breakspear said he’s always liked the state of Florida. Now, he’ll get to go there and play football, too.
The Jackson County lineman has signed with Webber International, an NAIA school in Babson Park, Florida.
“I’ve always loved Florida, so it was like the perfect spot,” Breakspear said. “They offered me a pretty good scholarship.”
Breakspear goes to Webber having been a crucial component of Jackson County’s lines of scrimmage this past fall. His efforts helped the Panthers win five games and reach the state playoffs.
“He anchored the line of scrimmage on the defense and helped a ton on offense this year,” coach Brandon Worley said. “So, he pretty much was the iron man this year — played both ways, did a lot of things that we asked him to do.”
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Panther ‘iron man’ bound for Sunshine State
