Jackson County’s all-time leading rusher will have to opportunity to continue churning up yardage in college.
Noah Venable, who ran for a school-record 2,877 yards in mostly just two varsity seasons, has signed with the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA school in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
“Just to be able to have the opportunity to go up there and keep playing ball was just what I was looking for,” Venable said. “It’s the perfect place. I love the coaching staff. It’s a good place to be for four years, for sure.”
Venable also holds Jackson County’s single-season rushing record, running for 1,399 yards this past season, despite being injured for much of the final third of the year. He broke his school-record mark of 1,381 yards that he set as a junior.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Panther record setter headed for the Cumberlands
