FOOTBALL: Dragon offensive lineman headed to Reinhardt University

One visit to Reinhardt University was all that one Jefferson offensive lineman needed.
Hunter Griffith has signed with the NAIA school in Wasleska after saying he found an atmosphere that almost felt like home.
“When I first went, it kind of felt like a second family to me,” Griffith said at a Feb. 7 signing ceremony. “And I just felt like I really did fit in with the team and the coaching staff, everyone who was there. It was just a nice visit.”
Griffith, a multiple-year starter for the Dragons, started 13 games at tackle this past season for Jefferson, recording an 85 percent blocking grade for an offense that generated over 4,800 total yards and 60 touchdowns. He also saw time at defensive tackle. He was a second-team all-region selection for 8-AAAA and played in the FCA all-star game.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
