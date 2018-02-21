FOOTBALL: Jefferson defender finds his fit in Iowa with Dordt College

Though the next step of his football career will take him far from Jefferson, Noah Mulvey feels the distance will be worth it.
The Dragon defensive end has signed with Dordt College, an NAIA school of 1,500 students in Sioux Center, Iowa.
“Dordt’s a really good school,” Mulvey said during a Feb. 7 signing ceremony. “It’s the No. 1 school in Iowa, actually. It has great academic opportunities.”
Mulvey finished with 67 tackles in 2017, and led the team in tackles-for-loss (six) and sacks (four). He’ll go to a Dordt program coming off a 5-6 season.
“It’s a really good school, and I’m really excited to go there and make that a better football team,” Mulvey said.
