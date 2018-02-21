FOOTBALL: Garner seizes coveted chance for college football career

Entering his senior year, Logan Garner had “absolutely no looks for football” when it came to college offers.
But eventually schools did come calling, and now Garner aims to make the most of his opportunity.
The Jefferson offensive lineman has signed with Reinhardt University after an all-state senior season with the Dragons.
“The opportunity for me to play football is fantastic,” Garner said. “It’s the sport I love. It’s what I want to do for four years.”
Garner graded out at 88 percent for the year along the offensive line for the Dragons. He started 13 games at center for an offense that tallied over 4,800 total yards and scored 60 touchdowns.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
