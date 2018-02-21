TENNIS: Panthers lock down region victories to open season

Wednesday, February 21. 2018
Jackson County didn’t have to wait long to get into the region win column.
The boys’ and girls’ tennis teams opened their seasons with 8-AAA foe Hart County and both squads produced 4-1 wins Thursday on a night when the teams didn’t have to battle the usual winter weather elements of February.
“It was a great night for tennis for us in both the results and the weather,” coach Wayne Brook said.
On the girls’ side, Jackson County picked up singles victories at No. 2 singles from Jordan Scott and No. 3 singles from Aspen Reeves.
The team’s doubles wins came from Kacie Holycross and Tori Fortune at No. 1 doubles and Keller Hayes and Emma Pruitt at No. 2 doubles.
For the boys, freshman Kade Graves won at No. 1 singles, Nick Bergeron prevailed at No. 2 singles and Kyle Graves took his match at No. 3 singles. Brendon Mitchell and Hayden Dutton won at No. 2 doubles.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
