Jackson County didn’t have to wait long to get into the region win column.
The boys’ and girls’ tennis teams opened their seasons with 8-AAA foe Hart County and both squads produced 4-1 wins Thursday on a night when the teams didn’t have to battle the usual winter weather elements of February.
“It was a great night for tennis for us in both the results and the weather,” coach Wayne Brook said.
On the girls’ side, Jackson County picked up singles victories at No. 2 singles from Jordan Scott and No. 3 singles from Aspen Reeves.
The team’s doubles wins came from Kacie Holycross and Tori Fortune at No. 1 doubles and Keller Hayes and Emma Pruitt at No. 2 doubles.
For the boys, freshman Kade Graves won at No. 1 singles, Nick Bergeron prevailed at No. 2 singles and Kyle Graves took his match at No. 3 singles. Brendon Mitchell and Hayden Dutton won at No. 2 doubles.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
TENNIS: Panthers lock down region victories to open season
