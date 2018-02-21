Two games into the season the pitching is ahead of the hitting for Jefferson. And that’s to be expected coach Tommy Knight said.
Jefferson (1-1) lost to Morgan County 3-0 Friday after beating the Bulldogs 4-0 last Tuesday.
“I do like how our guys competed, though,” Knight said of Friday’s loss. “We were not giving up until the last strike. So, that’s important. This time of year, pitching is always going to be ahead of hitting, but we’ll catch up and we’ll be fine as we go along.”
The Dragon pitching surrendered only six hits in the series with the defending Region 8-AAA champs but Jefferson wasn’t as consistent offensively. The Dragons did enough at the plate in Game 1 in Morgan County but were stymied by Bulldog pitcher Jacob Anderson, who threw a four-hit shutout Friday.
The Dragons will have their opportunity to get the bats going this week as they’ll play three games in three days in a tournament at Athens Christian. Jefferson opens with North Oconee Thursday (7 p.m.), followed by games with Tattnall Square Friday (4 p.m.) and Athens Christian Saturday (7 p.m.).
For the rest of the story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Jefferson looks for offense to rebound following shutout loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry