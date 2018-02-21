BASEBALL: Panthers look ‘to clean a lot of things up’ after close loss

After a pair of losses to start the season, Jackson County baseball coach Jonathan Gastley said there’s room for improvement from his team across the board.
The Panthers fell to 0-2 Monday night after allowing five two-out runs — four of which were a result of errors — in a 5-4 home loss to Athens Christian. Jackson County committed five errors.
“We’ve got to clean a lot of things up,” coach Jonathan Gastley said. “That’s sloppy baseball. We’re a lot better team than that. I understand that it’s early in the year. We need to keep playing, but there’s a lot of little things that we’ve got to do better in order for us to be successful.”
Gastley added that his squad must do a better job “all the way around — catching, throwing and hitting.”
Jackson County starter Paul Foley threw five innings for a no-decision, allowing five hits, four walks and three runs, none of which were earned. He struck out five batters.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 21 edition of The Jackson Herald.
