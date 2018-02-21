GIRLS' SOCCER: Jackson Co. routs Franklin Co. for first region win

Jackson County routed Franklin County 9-1 to win its region opener Friday.
The Panthers received a hat trick from Ivy Bell and two goals each from Reagan Bewley and Lindsey Fowler. Serenity Castillo and Melissa Ventura also scored one goal each as Jackson County picked up its 11th straight Region 8-AAA win dating back to last year.
“We started slow, which seems to be a theme so far this season,” coach Matt Maier said. “Once we got rolling, we were pretty hard to stop.”
Those slow starts are simply a product of playing with a young roster, according to Maier.
“It will take some time for them to gel, but I am starting to see some glimpses,” he said.
