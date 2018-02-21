Statham’s FY 2015 audit remains incomplete

The City of Statham’s fiscal year 2015 audit remains incomplete, and the city clerk said Tuesday she does not know when it might be finished.
The city has not had a completed fiscal audit for three fiscal years – 2015, 2016 and 2017. The last one was due to the state Dec. 31. FY 2017 ended June 30.
The Winder accounting firm of Hawkins & McNair has been contracted to do the audit.
The auditors requested additional information about the city utility fund about the first of the year. That information was sent to them in January.
Mai Chang, Statham city clerk, said Tuesday she had heard nothing since that information was sent.
The auditors requested information about a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority loan, a lease payment, revenue bonds payment of $180,000 and the general ledger for July 1 through Aug. 31, 2015.
The city sent a 351-page general ledger account.
Michelle Irizarry, city administrator and accountant, and Chang told the city council at a work session in January that Jimmy Whitaker, an accountant in Snellville, was working on the records for FY 2016.
Calls to Hawkins & McNair Tuesday were not answered.
When the accounting firm was hired, Jerry Hawkins, partner in the company, said Statham’s financial records were “not auditable.”
Whitaker was hired because Hawkins & McNair said it could not adjust the books and do the auditing of those adjustments.
Mayor Robert Bridges in December blamed the lack of audits on Statham’s quick succession of administrative personnel. He said the city has had three “secretaries” very quickly.
Hawkins said then the final 2015 numbers were “close.” But he cautioned, “That last 10 percent can take forever,” he said.
Irizarry was hired last summer and has a financial background. Bridges said at the time the position would be responsible for the bookkeeping records.
