Basketball: Leopards host South Atlanta in the Sweet 16

For the fourth-consecutive season, the Banks County Leopards find themselves in the Sweet 16 of the state basketball tournament. This week’s opponent may very well be the toughest one Banks County has seen all season.
The Leopards (25-4) welcome the defending Class AA state champions South Atlanta Hornets (24-4) to Homer for a Sweet 16. Tip-off is Thursday night at 6 p.m.
“I went and saw them play Saturday,” head coach Mike Cleveland said. “They’re a very good basketball team.
“Very talented, very organized team. It’ll be the most athletic team we’ve seen all year.”
The Hornets are averaging 76.11 points per game. The Leopards are averaging nearly 69 points.
“We definitely have to stay in our zone and (the game) will have to be our pace,” Cleveland explained. “No way we can run up and down the floor with those guys, they’re just super quick.
“They’re athletic. Their transition is very, very quick. (They) score easily out on the break. They also shoot the 3 ball very well. Saturday, they were 11-for-23. So, they’re a very good team.”
The Leopards have not been past the Sweet 16 over the last three years. Last season, they lost to Josey at home.
“Sweet 16 has been tough on us,” Cleveland said.
Even with a tough draw, the Leopards’ 25 wins thus far is the most under Cleveland.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
