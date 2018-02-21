•Top Returning Athletes: Leopards: Seth Ledford, Jimmy Cochran, Hunter Cochran, Griffin Stephens, Terrence Walker, Wes Ledford, Jacob Lehotsky, Jackson Ramey and Ryan Dove; Lady Leopards: Jennifer Sheppard, Taylor Speed, Kennedy Smith, Allison Smith, Kadajha Beasley and Anna Parker
•Key Newcomers: Sean Hall, Jacob Westberry, Jenna Reeves and Destinie Martin
•Strengths: Leopards: “Seth Ledford, Hunter Cochran and Griffin Stephens are three guys who qualified for state in either the 1600 or 3200 last year,” head coach Will Foster said. “Seth and Hunter have been on the podium. We have two experienced hurdlers in Terrance Walker and Jacob Lehotsky who could make a run at a podium spot at the state championship.”
Lady Leopards: “Taylor Speed is experienced (in discus) and just missed the podium last year at the state championship,” Foster said. “We expect her to have a very strong season.
“Maggie Dyer and Anna Parker both qualified for the state championship in the 1600 and 3200, respectively. They had good cross-country seasons and are poised to make a run at the podium in the distance events. We return every member of our girls 4x400 team that placed fifth at the state championship last year. Those girls are Kennedy Smith, Kadajha Beasley, Allison Smith, and Maggie Dyer. They are focused on improving their performance from last year.
Track Preview: Experience and youth are keys for BC in 2018
