Cagle, Kemp campaign in Winder

Lieutenant governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Casey Cagle said Monday he believes Georgia will land tech giant Amazon’s second corporate headquarters and that the state won’t have to overpay to do so.
“And I’m not in favor of overpaying,” Cagle said during a campaign stop as the guest speaker at the Barrow County Republican Party’s monthly meeting at the Winder Woman’s Club.
Atlanta last month was announced as one of 20 finalists for the new headquarters — out of an initial field of 238 applicants — which is expected to create more than 50,000 jobs.
Amazon executives have said they expect to spend as much as $5 billion to develop the headquarters, and Georgia officials have indicated the state could offer an incentive package north of $1 billion to land the company.
In addition, Gov. Nathan Deal has said he would call a special session of the General Assembly to further enhance the state’s bid if Atlanta is on the company’s final short list of sites.
Which prompted a question from Barrow County school board member Lynn Stevens to Cagle on Monday night: “How much money are you willing to give to Amazon to move here?”
“On economic development deals, you have to analyze that return on investment,” Cagle responded. “What that financial deal looks like, we don’t really know yet.”
Cagle said one advantage the state has is Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which is considered the world’s busiest airport.
“If you’re Amazon, you want access to talent,” he said. “With Georgia Tech, Georgia State, the University of Georgia, Morehouse, Emory, all of that talent is concentrated in a way that gives them a steady pipeline.
“They’re a worldwide company. …They need air transportation. We’ve got the best front door to any place in the world. It’s the biggest economic engine we have.”
During his roughly 40-minute talk to the county GOP, Cagle, who is widely considered the frontrunner to succeed the term-limited Deal, touted his plans to rebuild the state’s transportation infrastructure and focus on workforce development.
Cagle also said he would work to expand access to high-speed broadband internet in rural areas.
Increased rural broadband access was also a key talking point for the other leading GOP contender in the race, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who also made a campaign stop Monday in Winder.
Kemp spoke for about 10 minutes by the downtown gazebo at the corner of Broad and Candler streets as part of his 10-day, 50-county “Putting Georgians First” bus tour. Kemp kicked the tour off Monday with stops in Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Walton and Morgan counties.
Kemp said Georgia needs to work to provide more opportunities to its rural residents.
“There are a lot of areas in this state where people don’t have access to things like high-speed internet, high-quality healthcare or a good education,” Kemp said.
“I want to work with local governments, the private sector and economic development people to do projects of regional significance where we move the needle and stop the drop in the population in those areas.
“We want to give those kids and grandkids there the same opportunities their parents and grandparents had.”
See the full story in the Feb. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
