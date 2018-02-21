Panel recommends rezoning of land for proposed shopping center in Winder

Despite numerous concerns from several residents over a proposed shopping center, the Winder Planning Board on Tuesday recommended rezoning about 15 acres of land at the Ga. 11/53 split, bringing the development a step closer to fruition.
Atlanta-based developer George Chase plans to build a shopping center north of the existing Citgo gas station at the split, which would be anchored by a 48,800-square-foot big box store, according to preliminary plans, and also include 9,000 additional square feet attached to the anchor tenant, two 1-acre out lots on the Ga. 11 side and 5,000 square feet for future shops at the front of the development.
The board voted 5-1 — with Holly Sheats opposed — to recommend rezoning 10 separate parcels to B-2 General Commercial. Nine of the 10 parcels are currently zoned agricultural or residential, while the gas station parcel is zoned B-1 Neighborhood Commercial.
The panel’s recommendation now heads to City Council for a decision at its next meeting on March 6. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
Chase, who addressed the planning board Tuesday, would not disclose the anchor tenant but insisted that it was regionally known and “first-class.”
“I’m not trying to be coy. I’m planning to build a first-class shopping center,” Chase said. “(The planned tenant) doesn’t want it to get out in the marketplace that they’re looking at moving here without knowing they’ll be able to move here.”
During the public hearing portion of Tuesday’s meeting, 10 residents, out of a crowd of more than 75, voiced either deep skepticism or outright opposition to the project.
The overarching concern was about the potential impact the development would have on traffic at an already dangerous intersection. Several residents from the Villas at Winder, a neighborhood across Ga. 11 from the parcels, were particularly outspoken.
