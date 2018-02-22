Lonnie Patton (02-21-18)

PENDERGRASS - Lonnie Thomas Patton, 62, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
Mr. Patton was born in Atlanta, the son of the late Virgil and Winona Page Patton. Mr. Patton was a member of the Cave Springs Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Wilkes; and brother, Paul Patton.
Survivors include his wife, Rinna Brown Patton; son, Jason Patton; and aunt, Reba Page, all of Pendergrass; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 24, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Hagwood officiating. The burial will follow in the Holly Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. No visitation is planned.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
