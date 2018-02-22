HULL - Roy Lee Drake, Sr., 66, of Spratlin Mill Rd., passed away Wednesday February 21, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Drake was born in Madison County, Ga. on December 23, 1951, the son of Luther Patten Drake of Hull and the late Edna Toole Drake. He was a retired dump truck operator. Mr. Drake was preceded in death by a son, Chris Ardell Drake.
Survivors include sons, Roy Lee Drake, Jr. (Pamela Moore), Ila, Chad Elliott Drake (Susan Collins), Ila, and Joshua Lee Drake (Jessica Leggett), Hull; daughter, Candi Lynn Lane (Kenneth Lane), Hull; siblings, Alice Marie Sorrells, Ila, Virginia Scarborough, Colbert, Debbie LeSuer, Hull, and David Drake Sr., Winder; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Drake was cremated and a private memorial service will be held.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Roy Drake Sr. (02-21-18)
