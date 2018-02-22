For the fourth-straight season, the Banks County High School boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end in the Sweet 16.
The Leopards (25-5) fell to the South Atlanta Hornets 72-60 in the Class AA state playoffs.
“(South Atlanta) is just so physically gifted,” head coach Mike Cleveland said. “Speed played a big part in it tonight.
“I think my guys played extremely hard tonight. I’m proud of their effort. (South Atlanta) is just a little more athletic than we are and it paid dividends for them down the stretch.”
The Leopards trailed by as much as 12 points in the fourth quarter, but they battled back to cut the lead to five, 62-57, with 1:37 left in the game. The run didn’t sustain itself as the Hornets scored eight-unanswered points in 25 seconds to put the game away.
“We just never could get over that hump right there,” Cleveland said. “Again, I thought the guys played hard.
“It wasn’t an effort deal. (South Atlanta) has a mighty-talented, very good basketball team. I give them a lot of credit. They’re coached well. Coach (Michael) Reddick does a good job over there. They’re the defending state champions for a reason. I think we gave them all they wanted right here. I’m proud of our guys’ effort…just always a tough night to close out the season when you have those seniors that have worked so hard for four years for you. To me, it’s the toughest night of the year as a coach when you’ve got to tell those guys it’s the last time they will put (the uniform) on.”
The four seniors from the team are Darius Bonds, Gatlin Lunsford, Gabe Martin and Dylan Orr. Martin and Orr scored 14 points apiece. Orr recorded a triple-double (17 rebounds, 10 blocks). Bonds scored eight points.
“Once we walked in the locker room, we didn’t talk about the game,” Cleveland said. “We focused on those four guys and what they’ve done for this program and the standards they set.”
Carl Cleveland tied for the game-high with 17 points. He missed the team’s first-round matchup due to injury.
South Atlanta had three players score in double figures led by Jalen Stegall’s 17 points. Ja’Quavian Florence scored 16 points and Dondre Barnes added 15.
When asked about a scoring range to try and corral the Hornets to, Cleveland joked he was thinking somewhere in the 40s.
“We knew we couldn’t run with them,” he said. “Those guys are quick, so, if you got a lot of turnovers, they do a great job of turning (those) into points and they did tonight.
“Right there, late, it was a six-point game and we had two turnovers. They do a great job of immediately getting down the floor and putting those points on the board. Again just a very good basketball team. We tip our hats to them.”
Even with the abrupt end to the season, Cleveland said his group had a great season, which included its second-straight Region 8-AA championship and another berth in the Sweet 16. Twenty-five wins is also the most under Cleveland as head coach.
“But we’re starting to get stingy around here,” Cleveland added. “We want more and that’s a good thing for the kids.
“They expect more.”
When it comes to the state tournament and not making it out of the Sweet 16, Cleveland said it can come down to the luck of the draw.
“These last four years, we’ve drawn tough people,” he said. “It seems like we’re always pitted against the top two, three, four teams in the state.
“You’ve got to beat them, though, sometimes to move on. We’re going to keep our heads up and take a couple of weeks off and get right back to work.”
The game saw only one tie, which came at 5-5 in the first quarter. After the Hornets jumped out to a 5-0 lead, the Leopards tied it with a bucket from Bonds and a 3-pointer from Cleveland.
Down 15-9 as the first quarter was closing, Martin hit a 3-pointer and a layup to cut the lead to 15-14 as the second quarter began.
The Hornets started the second with an 8-2 run. Two Orr buckets helped keep the gap at five points, but the Hornets recovered and finished the quarter with a 9-6 run and led 34-26 at halftime.
The Hornets stayed relentless after the break, opening the third quarter on a 7-0 run. Martin hit a 3-pointer to end the run and the Leopards trailed 41-29. Late in the quarter, back-to-back buckets from Cleveland helped trim the lead to seven. The Leopards trailed 48-40 entering the fourth quarter.
The Leopards were able to go on an 8-6 run, capped off by a pair of free throws from Bonds. They trailed 54-48 with 4:14 left.
The Hornets were able to move the lead back to 10 points, 62-52, but Cleveland kept hopes alive with a 3-pointer with 1:51 left. Fourteen seconds later, the lead was trimmed to five after Norman hit a pair of free throws with 1:37 left.
The Hornets then went on its game-sealing 8-0 run. Norman and Orr scored the Leopards’ final three points.
