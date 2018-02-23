BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragon run ends with near-upset of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Jefferson came up short in its first Sweet 16 game in four years, but it doesn’t look like this program is going away anytime soon.
Starting four sophomores Thursday, Jefferson (18-11) pushed top-seed Lafayette (27-2) to the brink before losing 53-31 on the road in the second round of the state tournament.
“I’m so proud of all that they’ve done,” said coach Kevin Morris, who completed his first season with the Dragons. “If we win this (game), that’s just icing on the cake. We’ve had a successful season in this first year … That team (Lafayette) is 27-2 now, and we gave them all they wanted.”
Jasper Gibson finished with 15 points, leading a trio of Dragons in double figures. Daniel Parker and Jacob Radaker each added 10 points.
The fans who made the near three-hour trek to the Northwest corner of the state waited on the Dragons to come back out of the locker room after the loss to give them an ovation.
But they nearly had a win to celebrate.
Freshman Kam Robinson knocked down a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to give Jefferson a 51-50 lead, capping a late 8-0 run. But Dee Southern answered with a layup with 28 seconds left to put Lafayette back ahead 52-51. Southern later sank the first of two free throws with eight seconds left to put the Ramblers ahead by two.
Jefferson got the ball to Parker in the corner on the other end of the floor, but his 3-point attempt came up short, and the Dragons’ turnaround season came to an end.
Jefferson led 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter after three lead changes and two ties during the third quarter.
Donsha Gaither gave Jefferson a 40-36 lead after a 3-pointer with 7:33 left. But Alex Kelehear, who finished with 16 points, sank a deep 3-pointer at the top of the key to put Lafayette ahead 42-41. Jefferson didn’t lead again until Robinson’s go-ahead three in the final minute of the game.
Morris said his team defended Kelehear well.
“That No. 24 (Kelehear) is a dang good player,” Morris said. “He ended up with 16 points, I think, but, man, did he work … Our kids did a great job defensively executing our game plan.”
The Dragons trailed for nearly the entire first half, yet it went into the locker room tied 24-24 after Gaither drove for a basket with 48 seconds left before halftime.
Jefferson just missed a chance to take a lead into the locker room, missing three shots under the goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter.
Morris noted the hostile environment that greeted the Dragons with Lafayette students and fans packing the gym.
“They were rowdy and into it and loud,” Morris said. “It was hard to communicate. It was a great environment for a basketball game for sure.”
Jefferson trailed 22-14 at one point in the second quarter, but used its size advantage with Radaker, going inside to the 6-foot-9 sophomore for a pair of buckets to cut the lead to 22-18. Those baskets started a 10-2 run to close the first half, ending with Gaithers’ driving score.
Jefferson will now turn its attention to next year, and if the season that just concluded is any indication, the Dragons’ 18-11 campaign may just be the start, given the lineup that returns next year. Freshmen and sophomores accounted for 49 of the Dragons’ 51 points against Lafayette.
“The future is bright,” Morris said. “I tell you, I’m exciting about what all we have coming down the road.”
But Morris also made a point to mention the seniors who helped the program improve from four wins last year to 18 this year and reach the Sweet 16.
“I told them that I hope they know how big of a hand they had in the success of this basketball team and the success of this basketball program,” he said. “They’re going to leave, but they’re going to look back and they’re going to know that they had a big part to do with the success of this basketball program.”