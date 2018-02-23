Bridges: Learning about football and life from Tommy Stringer

When I began working at the newspaper in nearby Monroe in the fall of 1998, one of the first few people who welcomed me was Tommy Stringer.
Football season had already begun and certainly Stringer, the head football coach at Loganville High School, had more important things to do than welcome the new sportswriter to town. Yet on a weekday morning, when I’m sure he would have rather been game planning for that week’s opponent, Stringer welcomed me into office and told me to “pull up a chair.”
We talked for a long time that morning, certainly much longer than I expected, and a mutual respect was formed. Certainly a respect from my part was evolved immediately. In time, I felt he came to respect me although he would tell me many times through the years he was impressed with my abilities from the start as well.
Coach Stringer passed away recently and my mind has been on those days on the sports beat in Walton County. I worked at the paper there from 1998 until 2005, and for most of that time Stringer was the head coach at LHS. He retired as football coach not long before I left the paper, but remained at the school as athletic director. Even after I began working for MainStreet Newspapers, first for the company’s Banks County publication and then for our new Barrow publication, I stayed in touch with Coach Stringer. Even during my final days working in Walton County he showed up one day at the office and took me to lunch.
He brought a scrapbook with articles written about his teams in recent years and many of them I had authored. One of the stories he was most proud of was one that actually did not have him in the spotlight and one that I did not write. However, just as he was proud of the story, it was also a favorite of mine. As sports editor of the paper, I always tried to think of different angles for stories leading into a new football season.
One summer I thought of what would something different as well as interesting. I asked Coach Stringer if he thought his wife would mind if we wrote a story on her and got her insight into being a coach’s wife. The two had been married for decades and there were numerous angles to this story. After mentioning it to Coach Stringer he said, “I’ll mention it to her. I’ll think she’ll like that.”
At the time, a new young female reporter was at our paper and I thought the story would benefit from being written from her perspective. I told her while the story would be sports-related, it wasn’t a pure football story. I even told her I would go with her to make the introductions and be her guide if she needed it. (She didn’t but I could sense a little nervousness on her part.)
Coach Stringer said he was proud to see his wife recognized for her role in supporting him. Likewise, that young reporter became a good friend of mine and while we both have moved on from the paper in Monroe, we still stay in touch and continue our friendship to this day — no easy task with work and family commitments.
Coach Stringer won a lot of football games during his career. His knowledge of the game was certainly impressive. He was always willing to lend an ear when I needed it and give me tough advice when that was necessary.
However, beyond football, what I admired most about Tommy Stringer was what kind of person he was. He valued people including his family, his friends and his assistant coaches. Many of his coaches had been with him for years. I’m a better person for knowing him. No doubt thousands of former players and students can say the same.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can reach him at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
