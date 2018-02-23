James Thomas (02-21-18)

JEFFERSON - James Lee Thomas, 68, entered into rest Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

Mr. Thomas was the son of the late Robert C. and Jean Grossman and was a retired maintenance worker.

Survivors include three brothers, Greg Thomas, East Troy, Wisc., Michael Thomas, Platteville, Wisc., and Daniel Thomas, Sugar Hill, Ga.; and a sister, Chris Roper, Pine Hill, New Mexico.

No service or visitation is planned.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

