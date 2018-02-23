Brian O’Kelley (02-22-18)

WINDER - Brian Keith O’Kelley, 56, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
Mr. O’Kelley was the son of James Charles O’Kelley and Clara Mae Jones Murray. He was self-employed in housing construction and attended Rutledge Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Allen O’Kelley.
Survivors include sisters, Jennifer Groover, Winder, Rhonda Robuck, Rutledge, and Tracy Croy, Gainesville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 26, at 1 p.m. in the Rutledge Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Ghann officiating. The burial will follow in the Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Justin Robuck, Michael Robuck, Edward Robuck, Rodney Hughes, Mark Groover and Christopher Groover honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Monday from 12 noon until 1 p.m. in the Rutledge First Baptist Church, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
