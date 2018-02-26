Pendergrass man charged for shooting, arson

A Pendergrass man was charged with arson and aggravated assault after a shooting on Saturday night.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Bravo Drive, Pendergrass, on Feb. 24 around 7:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired and a structure fire.
Robin Travis Martin, 56, of Pendergrass, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and arson for his involvement in the incident.
Martin allegedly opened fire on several people. He struck an occupied vehicle, an unoccupied vehicle and two campers.
He then set fire to several buildings that “were completely destroyed,” according to Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum.
The Georgia State Patrol, Banks County Sheriff’s Office and numerous JCSO deputies responded and Martin was spotted by the GSP aviation helicopter.
He was arrested while hiding in the nearby wooded area with a rifle.
The Plainview, North Jackson and Jackson County Correctional Institute fire departments, along with Jackson County EMS, were staged in the area and were able to extinguish the fire after the scene was cleared.
