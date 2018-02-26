Pinkey Walls (02-24-18)

Monday, February 26. 2018
WINDER - Pinkey Ilee Walls, 90, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

A native of Winder, Mrs. Walls was the daughter of the late Memphis G. McDaniel and Leler Owens McDaniel. Throughout Mrs. Wall's life, she was a dedicated homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Sam" Vivian Walls; son, Jerry Lee Walls; and daughter, Brenda Elizabeth Griffeth.

Survivors include a son, Sammy (Lynn) Walls; daughter, Joan (Robert) Marshall; brothers, Howard and Earnest McDaniel; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 27, at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, two hours prior to the service, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
