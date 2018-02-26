Rev. Donald Wilson (02-24-18)

COMMERCE - Rev. Donald Lee Wilson, 75, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018.
Born on September 20, 1942, in Commerce, he was the son of the late Howard Wilson and Irene Minish Wilson. Rev. Wilson loved God’s word and studied it earnestly. He achieved a PhD in Theology. He pastored Thyatira Baptist Church and Community Baptist and later started in 1982 Calvary Baptist Church, where he was pastor for 33 ½ years. He served for 32 years on the Commerce City Council. Rev. Wilson owned and operated several businesses including a painting company, real estate, and rental property. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Ervin, nephew, James Phillip Ervin and half-sister, Linda Wolfe.
Survivors include his loving wife, Willie Wiley Wilson, Commerce; one daughter, Emily Dills, Commerce; grandchildren, Amber (Clint) Chester, Adam Dills; great-grandchildren, Lucas Chester, Colby Chester, Charlee Chester; nephew, Mike Ervin; step-daughters, Donna McCall, Homer, Melinda Bowyer, Gainesville; step-son, Shane Baker, Asheville, NC; half-brother, Jack Wilson, Virginia; half-sisters, Lou McManus, North Charleston, S.C., and Sandria Perry, Summerville, S.C.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 26, at New Haven Baptist Church with the Revs. James Duncan, Mike Stowers and Jerry Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Minish Cemetery in Commerce.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to GIDEONS INTERNATIONAL, P.O. BOX 225, Commerce, GA 30529.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
