Christopher Plank (02-22-18)

JEFFERSON - Christopher Thomas Plank, 44, entered into rest Thursday, February 22, 2018.
Mr. Plank was born in Athens, the son of Tom and Carol Langdon Plank of Jefferson. He was a member of Galilee Christian Church and was a medical coder in the medical field. Christopher earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Arts History from Georgia State University.
Survivors in addition to his parents include a brother, Michael Plank and his wife Emily, Lanett, Ala.; a sister, Andrea Sweetser and her husband Josh, Tiger, Ga.; and seven nephews, Jordan, Ethan, Brennan, Hoffman, Langdon, Stedman, and Chamberlain.
Graveside services were held Sunday, February 25, at Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating. Christopher’s nephews were honored as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Bethshean Mexico Mission, P.O. Box 300, Bethlehem, Georgia 30620, or bethseanmexicomission.org
Online condolences at evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
