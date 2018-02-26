Hearings for a large residential and commercial development off Hwy. 211 have been deferred.
HECE, LLC, deferred hearings on a request for a change to its planned unit development. The hearing was originally set for Feb. 26, but will now be held in March.
HECE and Halvorsen plan to develop a large residential community (457 homes) and over 190,000 sq. ft. of commercial/retail on 230 acres near Kroger on Hwy. 211. A hotel is also planned.
Large Hwy. 211 development hearings deferred
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry