Linda Enos (02-26-18)

COLBERT - Linda Lee Enos, 67, passed away February 26, 2018, at her residence.
Born on January 18, 1951, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Herbert Charles Enos and Virginia Chute Enos of Londonderry, N.H. She worked at the University of Georgia for over 20 years, and retired as a records clerk from the Athens/Clarke County Government after 10 years of service. She was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors in addition to her mother include sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory and Bonnie Slaney, Hull, Ga., and Adam and Anna Slaney, Athens; brothers, Jack Enos, Londonderry, N.H, Ronald Enos, Londonderry, N.H., David Enos, Jacksonville, Fla., Daryl Enos, Norton, Mass., and Steven Enos, Hendersonville, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Brenden and Chase Slaney.
A memorial service will be held at the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home on Saturday, March 3, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123) or the American Red Cross (PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037).
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce.
