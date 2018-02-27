Reuben Fitzpatrick (02-25-18)

HULL - Reuben L. Fitzpatrick, 71, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018.
“Dear God – Thy will be done; nothing more, nothing less and nothing else.” -Bobby Richardson, former member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes – this was Reuben’s prayer to God.
Born in Commerce, Reuben was the son of the late R.C. Fitzpatrick and Susie Pauline Morrison Fitzpatrick. He was a graduate of Madison County High School and he attended the University of Georgia. Reuben was a Veteran of the United States Army Reserves, having served from 1965 to 1971. He retired from Jackson EMC after 42 years of employment. Reuben was a member of the Madison County Rotary Club and Hull Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Reichert Fitzpatrick; stepchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Dempsey, Candace (Mike) Brookreson, Lindy (Brian) Birch, Laura (Micah) Crowe and Timothy (Ashley) Adams; siblings, Leon (Mary) Fitzpatrick, Mike Fitzpatrick and Tim Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, M.J. Dempsey, Colton Birch, Cody Birch, Austin Birch, Ashley Birch, Lily Crowe, Anna Crowe, Kyler Adams and Karsyn Adams; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at Hull Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
