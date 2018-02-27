JONESBORO - Charlie Hogan passed away February 26, 2018, at 69 years of age.
After 35 years of service with Delta, Charlie retired and began a second career, working part-time for the Merchandise Mart in Atlanta. He attended Community Bible Church in, Stockbridge, and will be remembered as a loving family man who especially treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Marie Hogan (2009); as well as his parents, Stoy and Gladys (Haynes) Hogan.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 45 years, Vickie Hogan; daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Bo McMichael; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Veronica Hogan; grandchildren, Chase, Drake, Trey, Natalie, Grayson, Grant; sister, Ellen Oliver; brother and sister-in-law, Stoy, Jr., and Kay Hogan; as well as several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Hogan will be held Sunday, March 4, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Community Bible Church, 2001 Jodeco Rd., in Stockbridge, with Pastor James Lewis officiating. Friends may visit with the family, at the church, one hour prior to the service on Sunday, from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Community Bible Church, Daytona Summer Camp, 2001 Jodeco Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281.
Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Covington, is in charge of arrangements.
Charlie Hogan (02-26-18)
