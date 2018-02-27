Clifton Murphy (02-26-18)

Clifton Eugene Murphy, 79, lifelong resident of Lilburn, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lilburn and a National Guard Veteran. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 46 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Bertha Murphy, and grandson, Craig Sailers.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Dorothy (Dot) Murphy; daughter, Carol Ann Murphy; daughter-in-law, Susan Sailers; grandson, Justin Sailers (Devin); and great-grandchildren, Ryder Wall and Autumn Wall.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 1, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon with the funeral to follow at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. Tom Edmondson, Senior Minister of First Christian Church of Atlanta, will officiate. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church of Lilburn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
If you wish you may make donations, in his memory, to the First Christian Church of Atlanta.
Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, Tucker is in charge of arrangements.
