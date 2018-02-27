Basketball: Lady Doggs fall to Lovejoy in OT in Elite 8

The Winder-Barrow High School girls basketball team started this season with the ultimate goal of winning the state championship that had eluded them during a dominant run in the last two-plus years.
Those hopes and dreams came to an excruciating end Tuesday as the No. 2 Lady Bulldoggs fell to top-ranked Lovejoy, 68-67 in overtime, at home in the GHSA Class AAAAAA quarterfinals.
The Lady Wildcats (30-1) will face Northview in the semifinals Saturday afternoon at the University of West Georgia.
Tuesday’s loss was a gut punch for a Winder-Barrow program that is now 74-18 dating back to the start of the 2015-16 season. That year the Lady Doggs snapped a two-decade state-playoff skid and went on a magical run to the Class AAAAA state championship game, only to lose by a single point to Southwest DeKalb.
Last season, without its best player available due to injury, Winder-Barrow, which had won its first region championship in 52 years, fell in the AAAAAA quarterfinals to eventual state champion Mays.
And then came Tuesday’s defeat which ended another region championship season. One point. Again.
“They don’t deserve this feeling again,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said after the loss.
It was a wild swing of emotions for much of the night for the Lady Doggs (24-5), who led 25-24 at the break, then overcame a seven-point second-half deficit and forced overtime when Chellia Watson nailed a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 56-56. Lovejoy tried to get the ball down the court for a final shot but the ball was batted away and the Winder-Barrow bench mobbed Watson, a junior sharpshooter who scored 12 points in the first half but was held scoreless until the clutch dagger.
The Lady Doggs kept the momentum going to start the extra period. All-American senior post player Olivia Nelson-Ododa was fouled three straight times and went 3-of-5 from the free throw line to give her team the lead. After a Lovejoy miss on the other end, Watson drove almost the entire length of the court, weaved her way through traffic and laid it in off the glass to boost the lead to 61-56 with 2:41 remaining.
But then, fortunes turned. On the ensuing possession for Lovejoy, Anaya Boyd got to the rim, scored, drew a foul and completed the three-point play to cut the deficit to 61-59. Then, after a turnover on the other end, Genesis Bryant (who finished with a game-high 33 points, 20 after halftime) went to the glass, drew another foul and knocked down both free throws to tie it.
Three more whistles against Winder-Barrow on Lovejoy’s next three possessions sent the Lady Doggs’ three top players to the bench with their fifth foul of the night — first Latrice Perkins, then Watson, then Nelson-Ododa. In the meantime, the Lady Wildcats went a perfect 6-for-6 from the line to go up 67-62 with less than 20 seconds remaining.
The Lady Doggs clawed to the end as Shonteria Harris came off the bench and knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to pull her team within one. But the Lady Wildcats were able to quickly inbound the ball and run out the clock.
Entering Tuesday night’s game, Lovejoy had smothered its first two playoff opponents, surrendering just 43 points combined. And they deployed several traps and a steady press against the Lady Doggs, forcing 26 turnovers.
But Winder-Barrow, which was coming off a 61-49 second-round win over No. 4 Creekview to set up the 1 vs. 2 showdown, gave the Lady Wildcats all they could handle.
Nelson-Ododa, a Connecticut signee, had a monster game to wrap up her high school career, finishing with a triple-double (24 points, 21 rebounds, 10 blocks). Watson added 18 points, while Perkins, a College of Charleston signee, finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds and Jakayla Sullivan (who is headed to Savannah State on a softball scholarship) had 10 points and 7 boards.
“My kids battled. We didn’t get some calls, but it took the No. 1 team in the state to beat us,” Garren said. “It hurt having our three best players on the bench there at the end Shonteria coming off the bench there at the end and hitting that shot shows you how unselfish we are and how hard we fight. They never stopped believing and never stopped fighting all season.”
Now, seven Winder-Barrow seniors — Nelson-Ododa, Perkins, Sullivan, Harris, Antoria Johnson, Bayley Randall and DJ Johnson — have reached the end of a remarkable run. But Garren, who was promoted to head coach this season after the departure of Brandon Thomas, said they shouldn’t ever hang their heads.
“They’ve changed the face of Winder-Barrow basketball,” Garren said of the senior class. “They’ve raised the expectation for the younger players. And it’s going to be every expectation of mine for the younger kids to the rise to the occasion.
“These seniors have left a great foundation for them and I’m not going to let anyone mess it up.”
LOVEJOY 68, WINDER-BARROW 67 (OT)
L 10 14 19 13 12 — 68
W 11 14 16 15 11 — 67
L — Genesis Bryant 33, Anaya Boyd 20, J’Auana Robinson 6, Avanna Preston 5, Kayla Brown 2, Lashanti Blount 2.
W — Olivia Nelson-Ododa 24, Chellia Watson 18, Latrice Perkins 11, Jakayla Sullivan 10, Shonteria Harris 4.
