With only a few seconds remaining and Henry County at the free throw line, Jefferson coach Jason Gibson pulled his seniors off the floor and shared a brief word with them.
As their season and careers ended with a 58-50 loss to the second-ranked Warhawks, their coach had a heartfelt message for them.
“I just didn’t want the moment to pass by without them understanding how proud I was of them, how much I love them and how much I care about them,” Gibson said. “I just wanted to be able to look them all in the eye while the game was still going on and tell them they played their heart out and tonight it just wasn’t meant to be for us.”
For the second straight year, the Dragons’ season ended in the Elite Eight. It also ended a four-year run for the seniors that included 87 wins, two region titles and two trips to the state quarterfinals.
Gibson said he’d have to check the record book but believes this senior group will go down as “probably the winningest class we’ve had.”
“They’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Gibson said.
Jefferson led 28-27 at the half, but visiting Henry County (28-1) grabbed a lead 26 seconds into the second half and never trailed again.
Senior Jazmin Allen finished with 22 points, and senior Mariah Starks added eight points.
Allen’s 3-pointer with 5:28 left in the third quarter cut Henry County’s lead to 34-33 but Jefferson endured a scoreless stretch of 2:13 which allowed the Warhawks to gain some separation. Henry County scored seven straight points to go up 41-33, which led to a 49-41 advantage after three quarters.
Allen’s traditional 3-point play with 4:08 left in the game cut Henry County’s lead to 49-45, but Jefferson didn’t score again until Allen converted a free throw with just 45 seconds left in the game.
“Once we got down, we got real stagnant offensively because we didn’t shoot the ball well,” Gibson said. “That was probably the biggest thing that haunted us all night.”
Jefferson led for most of the first quarter, until Henry County’s Brooke Moore sank a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds remaining in the period to tie the game 12-12.
Moore, an Auburn signee, finished with 22 points.
“She’s a talented kid,” Gibson said. “I think she’s very talented. But I’m proud of our kids. We guarded her pretty well. We didn’t lose her at any time and just let her have anything wide open. Everything she got, she earned.”
The lead changed hands seven times in the second quarter with Allen putting the Dragons ahead 28-27 just before the half with a coast-to-coast layup.
But Henry County came out attacking the basket in the second half and getting to the free throw line. Henry County converted eight straight free throws during the third quarter in building a 41-33 lead.
The Warhawks finished 22-of-28 from the charity stripe for the game. Jefferson shot 9-of-16.
“They (Henry County) stepped to the line and made free throws,” Gibson said. “I don’t know how many free throws we missed but I don’t think we shot free throws very well tonight, and I knew that was going to be a big key for us, too … But credit Henry County. They’ve got a very good basketball team, and they did what they had to do to win the game.”
Gibson noted that Henry County’s performance on the offensive boards made a difference in the second half.
“From the very first possession of the second half, they got after us on the offensive glass and beat us up there a little bit,” Gibson said. “We looked a little shell shocked early in the second half. It took us a minute to kind of get our feet back under us.”
Though Gibson hoped this team could make a Final Four push this season, he offered nothing but praise for what it accomplished in a return trip to the quarterfinals along with winning a second straight region title. Jefferson also reeled off a 10-game winning streak that spanned the end of the regular season, the region tournament and the first two rounds of the Class AAAA tournament.
“I’m super proud of the year they’ve had. At one point in the season, the early part of January, if you’d asked me would we be back in the Elite Eight after winning two consecutive region championships, I don’t know that I would have thought that … I could not be more proud of how this team finished the year,” Gibson said. “I’m heartbroken that we didn’t get to the Final Four. I thought we might be able to push through it this year, but it just wasn’t meant to be tonight.”
Jefferson, which will drop to Class AAA next season, will be tasked with moving on without its six seniors from this squad. When asked about next year, Gibson said replacing that group will be a tall ask.
“It will be one of those years where we really have to work our tails to replace that,” Gibson said. “But we’ve got great kids, and I have no doubt that they’ll come in and work their hardest.”
‘Wasn’t meant to be’: Jefferson girls’ season ends with quarterfinals loss to Henry Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry